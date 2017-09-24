National Newswatch

Conservatives would beat Libs: Poll

By — Sep 24 2017

If a federal election was held today, the Conservatives would be narrowly voted in over the Liberals.

So says a new Forum Research poll, which found of 1,350 decided and leaning voters, 39% would support the Tories and 35% would back the Liberals.

The same poll found the NDP got 15% of the vote, while the Bloc Quebecois and the Green Party got a mere 5% and 4%, respectively.

Specifically, the poll found if an election were held today, the Conservatives would get a 169 seat minority government, while the Liberals would win 130 seats. The NDP, BQ, and Green Party would get 26, 12 and one respectively.

