Departed MPs’ legacies must be kept alive

Death stalks us all but when it pounces on an elected Member of Parliament, it causes a national gasp. No one will ever forget the traumatic death of Jack Layton, the former NDP leader, who had just achieved a historic electoral breakthrough. His time as Leader of the Official Opposition was cruelly over in the blink of an eye.

Of the 4,419 MPs elected to the House of Commons since Confederation, 321 have died while serving as an MP. Tragically, three of those deaths have been in this 42nd session of Parliament.