Dianne Watts: Revved up to fight and win again

Columnist Mike Smyth interviews former Surrey mayor Dianne Watts ahead of her expected B.C. Liberal Party leadership bid announcement on Sunday.

Dianne Watts is ready to come home and she wants to be premier.

Watts has scheduled a news conference for Sunday afternoon at Surrey’s Guildford Hotel, where she will announce her candidacy for leadership of the B.C. Liberal Party.