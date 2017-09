Exit polls suggest fourth term for Merkel in German election

Exit polls suggest Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc has finished first in Germany’s election, putting her in a position to lead the country for a fourth term.

Exit polls conducted for public television channels ARD and ZDF suggested support for Merkel’s conservatives was between 32.5 and 33.5 per cent in Sunday’s vote.

They indicate challenger Martin Schulz’s Social Democrats trailed in second place with between 20 and 21 per cent support.