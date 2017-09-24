Mounties make deal to transfer Louis Riel items to future Metis facility

Three items, including a crucifix, that belonged to North-West Rebellion leader Louis Riel, which have been held by the RCMP for decades, will soon return to Metis possession.

RCMP Deputy Commissioner Kevin Brosseau and Manitoba Metis Federation president David Chartrand signed a memorandum of understanding on Saturday that will see the items transferred to a Metis heritage centre in Winnipeg, once it is built.

The items, which also include knife and a book of poetry Riel wrote, are currently on display at the RCMP Heritage Centre in Regina.

Riel was convicted of treason in 1885 for his role in the rebellion and was hanged.