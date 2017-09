N. Korea Says Rockets to U.S.‘Inevitable’ as American Jets Stage Show of Force

North Korea said on Saturday that targeting the U.S. mainland with its rockets was inevitable after “Mr. Evil President” Donald Trump called Pyongyang’s leader “rocket man,” further escalating rhetoric over the North’s nuclear weapons and missile programs.

In response Trump appeared to repeat earlier threats against the Kim regime, tweeting late on Saturday night that the country may not “be around much longer.”