NFL protests: Jags owner stands arm-in-arm with players, Steelers won’t be on the field during anthem

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan calls it a privilege to stand arm-in-arm with players during the U.S. national anthem in London on Sunday.

Khan stood between tight end Marcedes Lewis and linebacker Telvin Smith at Wembley Stadium and then released a statement to express his support for players. Coaches and other team personnel from both teams did the same before the game against the Ravens.