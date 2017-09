Pittsburgh Penguins to meet Trump at White House amid outcry

The Pittsburgh Penguins say they’ve accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to go to the White House after winning the Stanley Cup.

The Penguins released a statement Sunday saying they respect the office of the president and “the long tradition of championship teams visiting the White House.” The Penguins were honoured by Barack Obama after winning the Stanley Cup in 2016 and previously by George H.W. Bush in the early 1990s.