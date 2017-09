Shooter kills one, wounds 7 at Tennessee church

A gunman opened fire at a church in Antioch, Tennessee, on Sunday, killing one person and wounding six others, according to a spokesman for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. An eighth victim was “pistol whipped,” police said.

“This is a mass casualty situation,” the Nashville Fire Department said in a tweet. “All of the wounded have been transported to area hospitals. The majority are older adults.”

The shooting occurred at the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Anti