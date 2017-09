Trump warns North Korea ‘won’t be around much longer’ if threats continue to escalate

President Donald Trump continued to escalate threats to North Korea late Saturday as he responded to their foreign minister with a warning “they won’t be around much longer” if the country continues provocation.

Trump took to Twitter just after 11 p.m. to respond to statements made earlier Saturday by North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho, who said bombing the U.S. mainland was “inevitable.”