U.S. dairy takes aim at Canadian supply management in round 3 of NAFTA

The first punches in what promises to be a bitter fight over Canada’s protected dairy industry are expected to be thrown during this week’s third round of North American Free Trade talks in Ottawa.

The U.S. dairy lobby says it wants the elimination of Canada’s supply management system — which slaps imports with a 270 per cent duty — and it says it has the support of its government as NAFTA talks begin in earnest.

The Canadian industry isn’t backing down and accuses the U.S. of giving its farmers unfair subsidies, while politicians from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on down have sworn to protect the much-maligned system that strictly controls the amount of foreign dairy products flowing into the country.

Jaime Castaneda, senior vice-president with the National Milk Producers Federation, said American dairy producers had tolerated the existence of supply management, but Canada went too far when it a created a new class of milk.