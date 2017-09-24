U.S. fails to deliver demands for next round of NAFTA talks

The head of Canada’s autoworkers union predicted NAFTA renegotiation talks would end in failure after U.S. negotiators arrived Saturday for Round 3 without setting out precise demands for how exactly the Trump administration wants to boost the made-in-America manufacturing sector.
“I’m convinced that the U.S. doesn’t want a deal, not before Christmas,” said Unifor president Jerry Dias told the Star. “It is impossible … they’re too far apart” more than a month and a half after negotiators first sat down for in-depth discussions in Washington, he said.