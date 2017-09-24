What we know so far about Wab Kinew’s convictions, stayed charges

Wab Kinew made Manitoba history when he was elected as leader of the provincial NDP on Sept. 16.

In a decisive victory over his rival, Steve Ashton, Kinew secured 728 votes over Ashton’s 253, winning the leadership race and making Kinew the first Indigenous person to be elected to lead a major party in the province.

His win was tinged by concerns about his past, including two convictions and a pair of stayed charges of assaulting a former partner. Kinew addressed the issues in his speech prior to the Sept. 16 vote. Within half an hour of his victory, Manitoba Progressive