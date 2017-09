Bill Morneau’s tax reforms challenged by pizza-nomics

In the kerfuffle surrounding the Liberal government’s deeply contested proposals to reform the tax system, possibly no number has loomed larger than 73 per cent.

It is a figure that perhaps reached its political zenith last week when Pierre Poilievre, the Conservative finance critic, used a pizza to explain that an Ottawa pizza shop owner would soon be turning over three-quarters of his investment income to the federal government.