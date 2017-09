‘Bread and butter’ of NAFTA moving ahead but Canada still waiting for proposals on ‘contentious’ issues

Canada’s foreign minister says she’s still waiting for key proposals from the Americans on an update to NAFTA, but the “bread and butter” of the deal is moving ahead in talks this week.

On an accelerated timetable, “we’ve been making some good process,” but “we haven’t yet received proposals from the United States on some of these more contentious issues” including rules of origin for auto manufacturers, Chrystia Freeland said Monday.