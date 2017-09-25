Canada’s chief negotiator says too soon to tell if new NAFTA by year end

Canada’s chief negotiator says solid progress is being made in talks to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement, but it’s too soon to tell if a deal can be reached by the year-end deadline set by the United States.

“The pace is very fast and the (negotiating) rounds are very closely squeezed together, which is a bit unusual, so there’s not as much time to do work in between rounds as we would ordinarily expect,” Steve Verheul said Sunday as negotiators wrapped up the second day of talks in the third round of negotiations.

“But we’re making good, solid progress.”

Verheul acknowledged that the U.S., which triggered the renegotiation of the continental trade pact, has yet to table detailed proposals on some of the most contentious issues, including its stated objectives to: