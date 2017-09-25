CBO: Number of insured ‘reduced by millions’ under GOP health bill

The Congressional Budget Office has released a partial score of the GOP’s plan to repeal Obamacare, saying the Graham-Cassidy bill would reduce the budget deficit by at least $133 billion but millions of people would lose comprehensive health insurance.

The non-partisan scoring agency estimates that between 2017 and 2026, “the legislation would reduce the on-budget deficit by at least $133 billion and result in millions fewer people with comprehensive health insurance that covers high-cost medical events.”

The report is not as detailed as previous CBO scores, however.