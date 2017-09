China’s richest man Jack Ma says he has ‘great chemistry’ with Trudeau

Alibaba founder and China’s richest man Jack Ma says he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have now met five times and have “great chemistry.”

“See, the PM this morning talked about cutting the red tapes and improving the business environment,” Ma told BNN’s Jon Erlichman Monday after their latest meeting in Toronto.

“This is why we have such a great chemistry,” Ma added. “Business friendly.”