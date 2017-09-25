Chrystia Freeland to stress importance of cultural protections at NAFTA dinner

Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister will be showing off Ottawa’s newly renovated National Arts Centre when she hosts her U.S. and Mexican counterparts for a NAFTA dinner on Tuesday.

But the location has been picked for more than just the ambience.

A government source told CBC News that Chrystia Freeland plans to use the backdrop to stress Canada’s desire to keep protections for its arts and cultural sectors within NAFTA.

The source said it will be the perfect venue to demonstrate the importance of Canadian art and culture and explain why certain protections are necessary.