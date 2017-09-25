Collins to vote ‘no’ on Graham-Cassidy bill, likely killing latest Obamacare repeal

Sen. Susan Collins announced Monday afternoon that she will oppose the GOP’s latest plan to overhaul the Affordable Care Act, bringing the total number of public “no” votes to three and likely killing the last-ditch effort to repeal Obamacare this week.

In a statement, the Maine Republican said the bill does not go far enough to protect people with pre-existing conditions and that the proposal’s cuts to Medicaid are too steep.

“Sweeping reforms to our health care system and to Medicaid can’t be done well in a compressed time frame, especially when the actual bill is a moving target,” Collins said. The bill would also “open the door for states to weaken protections for people with pre-existing conditions, such as asthma, cancer, heart disease, arthritis and diabetes.”