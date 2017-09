Marijuana task-force member’s move to legal weed company raises conflict-of-interest concerns

A New Democratic MP is warning of a ‘clear appearance of conflict of interest’ after it was revealed that a member of the government’s marijuana-legalization task force is now running a medical marijuana company.

Raf Souccar, a former RCMP deputy commissioner, served on the independent task force that advised the government on legalizing recreational marijuana use. The task force filed its non-binding report on Nov. 30, 2016, and it was made public two weeks later.