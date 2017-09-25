Niki Ashton has a plan to fix Trudeau’s ‘patchwork’ of green funding

Niki Ashton speaks as she participates in the first debate of the federal NDP leadership race with Guy Caron, Charlie Angus and Peter Julian, in Ottawa on Sunday, March 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

After six months of campaigning, Ashton is entering the final stages of her bid to lead Canada’s New Democrats against three leadership rivals: Quebec member of Parliament Guy Caron, Ontario MP Charlie Angus and Jagmeet Singh, a member of the Ontario legislature.

Online voting began Sept. 18 and the 1st ballot results are to be announced this Sunday, Oct. 1.

Ashton, who spoke to National Observer on Monday morning at Planet Coffee in Ottawa, has called for the creation of a new crown corporation called Green Canada that would direct federal funding to invest in climate change adaptation and an economic transition.