National Newswatch
National Opinion Centre

Some people don’t know how to handle their own free speech

By — Sep 25 2017

A few years back, I got schooled on the meaning of free speech. It came after I wrote something I felt strongly about but had not thought completely through.

In a column, I argued that Roman Catholic priests and bishops should shut up about moral issues like abortion and same-sex marriage because of their own abuse scandals.

The church had displayed rank hypocrisy by preaching about the evils of birth control and same-sex relationships while tolerating its own abuses, which were legion. Bishops had no right to tell anyone else how to live and should just shut up about it, I argued.

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines