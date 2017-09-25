Suspect in Quebec Amber Alert case makes brief initial court appearance

SAINT-JEROME, Que. — The 41-year-old father at the heart of an Amber Alert in Quebec earlier this month made his first court appearance today.

He kept his stare fixed to the ground as he briefly appeared before a judge in Saint-Jerome, Que., who put off the case until Oct. 31.

Quebec police issued an Amber Alert for the boy after they discovered the body of his mother earlier this month north of Montreal.

Ontario provincial police arrested the suspect 10 days ago in eastern Ontario, where his son was found safe in a stolen vehicle.

He was charged the following week with second-degree murder in the death of the boy's mother, but no new charges have been added since.

Police are still investigating the disappearance and death of Yvon Lacasse, a 71-year-old man whose body was found last week 100 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

The six-year-old was found by police in Lacasse's car.

Judge Claude Larochelle ordered the suspect not to communicate with about 10 people including the accused's son, friends and family of the child's dead mother, and friends and family of Lacasse.

The Canadian Press