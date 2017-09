The one-sided “accountability” of the Indian Act

In 1886, Her Majesty, with the advice and consent of the Senate and the House of Commons of Canada, created the Indian Act, which included this line: “The expression ‘person’ means any individual other than an Indian” (chapter 43). This action and the imposition of the reserve system or Ishkoonigun (leftover) took away the autonomy of the original inhabitants, including those living on Kitchenuhmaykoosib Aaki (land).