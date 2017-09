Trudeau urges Canadian companies to seek fortune in China’s $5 trillion market

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Canadian small- and medium-sized businesses to look beyond Canada’s borders and explore the US$5 trillion retail opportunity in China.

Trudeau is speaking at a Toronto conference today hosted by Chinese e-Commerce giant Alibaba, with politicians from all three levels of government in attendance.

Alibaba says 3,600 Canadian companies signed up to attend the event.