Where have all the opposition days gone?

Okay, maybe it’s a bit premature to sound the parliamentary crisis claxon, but we are a full week into the fall sitting and the government has yet to designate a single one of the seven supply days that Commons rules dictate must be held between now and December 10.

Barring a last-minute rearranging of the schedule, it looks like the Conservatives will have to wait until at least Friday before being given the chance to seize the House agenda for a full day of debate, which, according to Andrew Scheer’s comments over the summer, they fully intend on using to force every Liberal MP in the chamber to go on the record with their views on the $10.5 million settlement reportedly paid out to former Guantanamo Bay detainee Omar Khadr.