Why the Pittsburgh Penguins should reconsider meeting Trump

In times of great moral crisis, says the poet Dante, “the hottest places in hell are reserved for those who maintain their neutrality.”

That threat of heat apparently failed to melt the Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins when they took a stand against racial justice on Sunday by claiming not to take any.

They accepted an invitation to the Donald Trump White House one day after the U.S. president said the NBA champion Golden State Warriors were not welcome to visit.