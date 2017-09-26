B.C. government invites public to share views on marijuana rules

A Vancouver councillor says it may take years, but he can see the day a craft cannabis industry emerges in British Columbia, with smoking lounges in the city allowing people to responsibly sample strains of specially cultivated marijuana.

“It wasn’t long ago there was a government monopoly on beer and craft beer was illegal,” Kerry Jang said. “Now what do we see? We see a huge market for craft beer. We see responsible usage. We see breweries, brew pubs that didn’t exist before. Why not with marijuana?”

Jang made his comments Monday at the annual Union of B.C. Municipalities convention where the province announced a five-week public consultation process on the future of cannabis.

The government wants to solicit input from residents as well as local government, First Nations and industry on how it can best protect children, keep roads safe after the federal government legalizes marijuana on July 1.

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth said while the timeline imposed by the federal government is tight, the public must have a chance to propose ideas and raise concerns.

“The best public policy isn’t imposed from up above,” he t