Bannon Defeats Trump as Roy Moore Cruises to Victory in Alabama

Roy Moore, the insurgent conservative who rose to national fame over his hardline stances on social and cultural issues, knocked off Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL) in the Alabama GOP Senate runoff election on Tuesday.

With the victory, Moore, the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, becomes the Republican nominee for the seat formerly held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and will face off against Democratic candidate Doug Jones in the general election in December.