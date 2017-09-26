Canada pushes inclusion of strong, progressive labour standards in NAFTA

Canada is pushing for the inclusion of enforceable, progressive labour standards in a rewritten North American Free Trade Agreement, aimed at compelling Mexico to pay workers higher wages and do away with so-called “yellow” unions that represent employers rather than employees.

Canada’s proposed chapter on labour standards also calls for an end to right-to-work laws in the United States, whereby workers in 28 states have the right to refuse to join or pay dues to a union while enjoying all the benefits of a unionized workplace. Labour leaders contend such laws are essentially aimed at starving the unions of cash and weakening their ability to represent the interests of their members.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland boasted Monday that Canada has “put forward the strongest, most progressive labour provisions ever put forward by Canadian trade negotiators.”