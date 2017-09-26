CF-18 upgrade plan more critical as Bombardier-Boeing spat puts Super Hornet purchase in doubt

As the showdown between Bombardier and Boeing threatens to scuttle any deal for Canada’s purchase of Super Hornet jets, the Canadian military expects to finalize by next year the details on how it will upgrade its existing fleet of fighters.

The modernization plan for the CF-18s will become even more critical as the Liberal government now tries to figure out its next steps. It had hoped to buy 18 Super Hornets from Boeing to augment the aging fleet of CF-18s but on Tuesday the U.S. Department of Commerce slapped a 219-per-cent duty on the sale of Bombardier aircraft in the U.S., siding with Boeing, which had complained that improper government subsidies allows the Quebec-based aerospace firm to sell its C-Series passenger planes at below-m