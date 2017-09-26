Liberals 39, Conservatives 33, NDP 15, Green 6: Nanos

Ballot – The latest Nanos federal ballot tracking has the Liberals at 38.5 per cent support, followed by the Conservatives at 32.5 per cent, the NDP at 14.6 percent, the BQ at 6.0 per cent and the Greens at 5.7 per cent.

Accessible Voters – Asked whether they would consider voting for each of the federal parties, 52.8 per cent of Canadians say they would consider voting Liberal while 45.2 per cent would consider voting Conservative. Almost four in ten Canadians (37.8%) would consider voting NDP while 38.5 per cent and 30.3 per cent of Canadians would consider voting for the BQ and Green parties respectively.

Preferred Prime Minister – Nanos tracking has Trudeau as the preferred choice as PM at 45.3 per cent of Canadians followed by Scheer (21.2%), Mulcair (9.4%) and May (4.3%). Eighteen per cent of Canadians were unsure who they preferred.

Qualities of a Good Political Leader – Two in three Canadians (65.0%) believe Trudeau has the qualities of a good political leader while 48.0 per cent believe Mulcair has the qualities of a good political leader. More than one in three Canadians (36.3%) say Scheer has the qualities of a good political leader, while 35.2 per cent believe the same about May. One in four (27.1%) said Martine Ouellet has the qualities of a good political leader (QC only).

Nanos Party Power Index – The Nanos Index which is a composite of a series of measures including ballot and leadership impressions has the Liberals with 60.1 points, the Conservatives 50.0 points, the NDP 43.7 points, the Greens 33.6 points and the BQ 27.8 points (QC only).

