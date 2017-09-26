Liberals reject Conservative choice to lead status of women committee; walk out

OTTAWA — The Liberals made a big spectacle on Tuesday to show their opposition to nominating an alleged anti-abortion Conservative MP as head of the Standing Committee on the Status of Women.

All the Liberal members of the committee got up and walked out right before they were to vote on nominating Alberta MP Rachael Harder to the presidency.

The Liberals are a majority on the committee and could have voted down the nomination but instead chose to do some political theatre and walk out.

As they left the meeting room, Liberal MPs criticized Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer, himself anti-abortion, to have chosen Harder as the candidate for the job.

"These are not liberal values," said Liberal MP Marc Serre. "We wanted to take a position as a party that we don't support this decision by the leader of the Opposition."

The Liberals are challenging Scheer to put forward someone who is not from the right-wing fringe of his party — and who doesn't share his opinion on abortion.

"It's for the Opposition to name someone and the leader chose Rachael Harder," said committee vice-president, Pam Damoff. "And it'll go back to the Opposition to decide," regarding whether or not the committee remains blocked, she added.

Inside the meeting room, Harder accused the Liberal MPs of disrespecting the democratic process.

She refused to answer questions from journalists regarding her stance on abortion.

Minister of Status of Women, Maryam Monsef, said she supported the actions of her colleagues on the committee.

"I support their choice," she said. "And applaud their decision to be heard."

Due to Scheer nominating Harder as party spokesperson for the status of women file, he cleared the way for her to be nominated to the presidency of the committee.

News site iPolitics revealed after the nomination that Harder had given $12,000 in federal subsidies to two anti-abortion clinics in her riding.

Melanie Marquis, The Canadian Press