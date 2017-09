Liberals’ rope-a-dope strategy might work, but tax reform affair has hurt them

John Ivison National Post

Justin Trudeau has surprised us in the boxing ring before, so perhaps his question period strategy is rope-a-dope. Maybe the Conservatives will fatigue themselves swinging away and hitting nothing but fresh air on the tax reform issue.

Still, on Tuesday it looked very much like the blows were landing on the prime minister and his Finance Minister, Bill Morneau.