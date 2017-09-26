More help for health care expected as Nova Scotia’s spring budget reintroduced

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's health care system is expected to get a boost today as the Liberal government reintroduces a budget that was shelved because of the May 30 provincial election campaign.

In its throne speech last week, the government acknowledged a need for better access to primary care, along with a reduction in wait times and more mental health supports.

Premier Stephen McNeil has said that the budget will largely be the same one presented on April 27 with "add ons" specifically targeting health care needs.

In April the government introduced a $10.5-billion budget with a $25.9-million surplus.

A key feature was a modest tax cut for 500,000 low- and middle-income earners by increasing the basic personal exemption by up to $3,000 for taxable income up to $75,000.

As a result of the measure, about 60,000 Nova Scotians would no longer pay provincial income taxes beginning in January.

The Canadian Press