Uber says if Quebec stands by new rules, it’ll cease operations in October

MONTREAL — Ride-hailing company Uber says it will cease operating in Quebec next month if the province doesn't rescind new rules introduced last week.

The company says new conditions announced during a renewal of a pilot project by the provincial government are behind its intentions to possibly pull up stakes in the province.

Uber's Quebec general manager Jean-Nicolas Guillemette told reporters today if the province doesn't revert back to the original conditions, the service will shut down on Oct. 14.

Transport Minister Laurent Lessard said last Friday the province would allow Uber to continue to operate under a pilot project for another year under expanded rules that include subjecting Uber drivers to background checks performed by police instead of private security firms.

Uber drivers will be required to undergo the same number of training hours as traditional taxi drivers, which is 35 hours, instead of 20 hours.

Guillemette says the province didn't consult with the company before introducing the new rules, which he says make it impossible for the service to continue in Quebec.

The pilot project allowing Uber to legally operate in Quebec went into effect in October 2016 and included the option of a one-year renewal.

The Canadian Press