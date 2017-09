The hitch in Ukraine’s peacekeeping bid: Where and how to keep the peace

A United Nations peacekeeping force populated with Canadians may, in the estimation of Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, be the “shortest way” to end fighting in his troubled land, but his determination to exclude Russia could make for a long, uncertain road.

Contributing to a UN-led intervention in Ukraine’s troubled, breakaway eastern districts would, on the surface, be appealing to the Liberal government.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said as much