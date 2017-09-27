6 things fundraising data tells us about NDP leadership race

The results of the first round of voting for the NDP leadership race will be announced Sunday and the latest fundraising numbers provide some clues about what to expect.

Elections Canada posted the interim campaign returns on Monday and Tuesday, showing where the four candidates stand in terms of fundraising up to a few weeks ago.

Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh led the field with $619,000 raised since entering the race in May, followed by Ontario MP Charlie Angus at $374,000, Manitoba MP Niki Ashton at $251,000 and Quebec MP Guy Caron at $189,000.