Bombardier Blitzed

Peter Clark

The NAFTA 2.0 negotiators are dealing with trade remedies this week. These disciplines on trade are more commonly known as safeguards, anti-dumping and countervailing duties. The first shoe has dropped in the Boeing – Bombardier trade remedies saga focusing real time attention on the trade remedies warriors and reinforcing the importance to Canada of maintaining access to judicial review under NAFTA Chapter 19.

The U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) has imposed a preliminary 219.63 percent countervailing duty on C‑series passenger jets which may be imported in the U.S. Yes, this is absurd but not unusual – at least for imports from China. It would more than triple the price of a C‑Series jet. Boeing alleged 80 percent in its complaint and lobbied for higher unco-operative rate. They got an unbelievable windfall in their quest to eliminate Bombardier from the U.S. market.

DOC adjusted the average useful life of aircraft manufacturing facilities from the 20 years claimed by Boeing to 10. This meant that certain subsidies would double – because of allocation over a shorter period of time.

There is more grief coming. October 4 will bring a preliminary finding of dumping. Based on Boeing’s estimates, this will put the total duties over 300 percent.

The duties cannot be maintained in force unless the U.S. International Trade Commission (USITC) finds that the subsidizing and dumping has caused or threatens injury to Boeing’s production of like aircraft. That should be a stretch. Boeing has an 8 year order backlog and its competing aircraft will not be ready until 2019.