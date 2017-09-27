Gov. Gen. David Johnston on his letters to the Queen, reconciliation and how Canada can be better

As Gov. Gen. David Johnston readies to hand over the keys to Rideau Hall to his successor, he sat down with the CBC’s Heather Hiscox to reflect on his years as the Queen’s representative in Canada.

From the sombre moments that required his steady hand, such as the Quebec mosque attack or the Parliament Hill shooting, to the warmer times when he and his wife, Sharon, shared moments with the Queen, Johnston says holding the office has been a joy overall.

But he feels Canada remains a work in progress, where our