‘I’m anti-Muslim too’: Alabama Republicans align with anti-gay Islamophobe Roy Moore as party incumbents brace for Trumpian wave

The man very likely to be the next United States senator is so anti-gay that he thinks homosexuality should be made illegal, so anti-Muslim that he thinks believers should be banned from Congress, so hostile to the rule of law that he was twice kicked off Alabama’s Supreme Court for defying the rulings of other courts.

How the heck did Roy Moore, the nationally notorious “Ten Commandments Judge,” win a statewide Republican primary on Tuesday even though the beloved-by-Republicans president endorsed his opponent?

Lots of factors were at play. Above all, tho