Liberal tax reforms to be debated in Senate committee, which senators say is not made up of ‘nitwits’

The Senate voted Tuesday evening to have its finance committee study Liberals’ tax reform proposals and hear from witnesses about the issue, even though no bills have been tabled.
Several senators also agreed, after a snitty exchange, that members of the finance committee are not in fact “nitwits,” though one Liberal felt the whole proposal was a “mugwump.”
Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s proposed reforms on income sprinkling, passive investment and capital gains have become a matter of national debate, and continue to be the opposition’s priority in the Commons question period.