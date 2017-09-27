National Newswatch
Morneau boxed himself in on taxes. May showed him the way out.

By — Sep 27 2017

Arnold Chan’s final speech in the Commons has been quoted a lot since the Liberal MP’s tragic death nearly two weeks ago — as a clarion call for better political behaviour in Ottawa.

But was it also a clue to how the Liberal government is trying to escape the ongoing furor over its tax-reform proposal?

The 50-year-old MP, who had been battling a rare form of cancer for years, stood in the House in mid-June to offer some advice to his elected colleagues. His main recommendations could be summed up in three phrases: Ditch the ‘talking points’, listen more and … be more like Elizabeth May.

On Monday in the Commons, it sounded a bit like Finance Minister Bill Morneau was trying to follow that advice — all the way to some kind of climb-down on the tax proposals that have caused such an uproar over the past month.

