Morneau’s discomfort over proposed tax changes an unnecessary spectacle

It may not feel that way now, but the high-pitched political debate over finance minister Bill Morneau’s tax changes to private corporations will likely end with proposals that could have both the Conservatives and the Liberals claiming victory.

By all indications, the government will try to salvage enough of its current plan to say with a more or less straight face that it has fought the good fight for tax fairness while taking care to minimize unintended collateral damage.