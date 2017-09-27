NDP raffle off chance to live like Premier Brian Pallister in Costa Rica

Manitoba New Democrats are poking fun at Conservative Premier Brian Pallister’s much-publicized vacation home in Costa Rica by raffling off a vacation to the country as part of a party fundraiser.

On their website, the NDP say the $4,500, one-week trip for two to an all-inclusive resort in Tamarindo is “close by Brian Pallister’s private villa.”

The raffle promises the “chance to live like part-time Premier Brian Pallister for a week in sunny Costa Rica!”

Tickets are $20 each and the draw will be made on Dec. 9.