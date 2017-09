New U.S. ambassador is a ‘listener’ looking for a NAFTA ‘win-win-win’

In her first interview with Canadian media since being named the United States’ ambassador to Canada, Kelly Craft said that while she’ll adopt a gentler approach than her combative boss, she’s also committed to furthering his agenda.

“My personality is to follow the agenda of the president,” Craft said in an exclusive interview with CTV’s Richard Madan.