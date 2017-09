Obamacare Repeal Failed, but Some of the Damage Is Already Done

Graham-Cassidy is officially over for now after Senate leaders announced they would not bring it up for a vote. But the damage to the health insurance market from the lengthy repeal debate is done — with higher premiums and fewer choices already baked into Obamacare’s 2018 exchanges.

Now Republican leaders and President Donald Trump have to decide what to do about it.

Do they keep trying repeal over and over and hop