Trade ministers praise NAFTA progress as others worry about snail’s pace

OTTAWA — The third round of negotiations to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement have wrapped up with the lead ministers for Canada, Mexico and the United States congratulating themselves for the progress made so far.

That progress includes signing off on one chapter of the re-written continental trade pact focused on small and medium-sized businesses.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says they expect to sign off on the competition chapter prior to the next round of negotiations in about two weeks in Washington.

She says "meaningful advances" have also been made in telecommunications, digital trade, good regulatory practices and customs and trade facilitation.

U.S. Trade Representative Bob Lighthizer acknowledges that difficult issues are yet to come.

Indeed, Canada and Mexico are still waiting for the U.S. to provide details of its position on the most contentious issues, prompting fears that a deal won't be reached by year-end and an impatient U.S. President Donald Trump will simply pull the plug .

The Canadian Press