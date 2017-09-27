Sidney Crosby isn’t evil. He’s a hockey player going to the White House

Earlier this month, satirical news website the Onion published an article entitled: “Former Conservative Recalls Belittling Tirade From College Student That Brought Him Over To Left.”

“I’d just mentioned my support for a Republican congressional candidate on Twitter,” said the article’s protagonist, Vincent Welsh, “when this 19-year-old responded by telling me … I hated the poor and that I was everything that was wrong with the world, and it just completely opened my eyes to how incorrect my whole worldview was.”

The joke, of course, is that berating people on the internet for their personal views never actually changes someone’s mind. It’s theatre, largely: an expression meant to demonstrate one’s moral superiority to a social media circle and/or a cathartic release of personal grievances.